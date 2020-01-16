Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 58,014 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 27,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

