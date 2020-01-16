SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.
SYY stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SYSCO Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.