SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYY stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

