T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,911. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

