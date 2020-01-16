Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a positive rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.71, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,625.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

