Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,722,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.