Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $425.68. 70,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $421.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

