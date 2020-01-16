Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MMM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $181.01. 1,741,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Featured Story: Current Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.