Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $181.01. 1,741,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

