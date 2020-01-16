Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,712,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $630.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

