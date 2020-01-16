Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

