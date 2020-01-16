Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 25,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,714. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
