Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 25,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,714. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.