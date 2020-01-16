Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.