Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $102,187,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 23,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

