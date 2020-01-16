Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $22.52. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 50,681 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.