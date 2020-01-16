Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $22.52. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 50,681 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit