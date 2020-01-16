Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELDF. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

