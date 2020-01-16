Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.32. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

