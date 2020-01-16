TENA Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $125,399.00 and $6,150.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

