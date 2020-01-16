Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
TENX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.