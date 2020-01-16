Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TENX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.