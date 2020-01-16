Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $518.50

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $543.25, but opened at $518.50. Tesla shares last traded at $513.49, with a volume of 21,698,232 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

