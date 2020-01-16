Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 29,962,326 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,214,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

