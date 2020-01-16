Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 29,962,326 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,214,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.