Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $119,388.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $788.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $792.84. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.31. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.