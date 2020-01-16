TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.69. 101,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.08. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$36.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

