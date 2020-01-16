Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Down 1.6%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), approximately 13,661 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

