Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $93,518.00 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039284 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000624 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.