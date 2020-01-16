The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 1,822,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,258. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

