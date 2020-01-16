The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

