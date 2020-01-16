The Force Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $616,051.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $616,051.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,485,653 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit.

