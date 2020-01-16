ThoreCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $176,586.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $148.14 million and approximately $176,586.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,708.96 or 0.19423714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.03706862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00206335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

