Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $2.19 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.26 or 0.06045172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.