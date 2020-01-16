Tierion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $745,204.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $745,204.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.