Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.04

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.04 and last traded at $134.04, with a volume of 1360626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

