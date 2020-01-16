TigerCash Price Tops $0.0136 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $138,142.00 and approximately $14.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.02637905 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

