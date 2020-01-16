Tokenbox Hits Market Cap of $63,431.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $63,431.00 and approximately $6,436.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

