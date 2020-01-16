TOKPIE (TKP) 1-Day Volume Tops $431.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $55,762.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,486,394 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.