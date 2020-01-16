TOKYO Reaches Market Cap of $47,176.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $47,176.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TOKYO has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007975 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026541 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info . TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

