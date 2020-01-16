Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 13.7% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58, 611,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,175,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.