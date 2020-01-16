Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

FP traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.79 ($56.73). 3,722,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.55. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

