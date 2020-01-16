Total (EPA:FP) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Total (EPA:FP) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

Get Total alerts:

FP opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.55. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.