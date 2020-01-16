Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. 947,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,605. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

