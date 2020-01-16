TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading 46.8% Higher

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price traded up 46.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.30, 5,650,675 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,324,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

