Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $284.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $293.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,949 shares of company stock valued at $58,297,484. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

