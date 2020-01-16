Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $30,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

