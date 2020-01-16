Transcodium (TNS) Hits Market Cap of $88,256.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Transcodium has a market cap of $88,256.00 and $110,010.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

