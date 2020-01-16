Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 66,521 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.44% of Transocean worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Transocean by 51.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $10,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.