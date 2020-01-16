TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.56. 651,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,035.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $8,398,884.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,181 shares in the company, valued at $20,188,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.