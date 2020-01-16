Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $886,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

