Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Carpenter Technology worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 251,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

