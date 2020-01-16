Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 44.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 23,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

