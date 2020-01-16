Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.51. 351,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,794. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $177.27 and a twelve month high of $287.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

