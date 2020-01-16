Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

