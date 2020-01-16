Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Tetra Tech worth $35,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,639.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. 179,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

